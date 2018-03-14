The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large amount of suspected Class A and B drugs have been seized from a property in Newhall.

Officers from Derbyshire police visited a property in the Plummer Road area, after receiving calls about possible suspicious activity at the address.

A 30-year-old man at the flat has been questioned by police on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to supply. He has now been released under investigation.

PC Kev Cassidy, from the Newhall and Midway Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The action shows that we will always listen to our communities, the concerns they have and will take positive action."

Anyone with information about this or similar issues is urged to contact their local Safer Neighbourhood team on non-emergency number, 101. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.