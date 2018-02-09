The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspected illegal immigrant has been arrested while wandering around on the A38 in Derbyshire.

The 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally after he was spotted walking on the side of the A38 between Ripley and Coxbench yesterday, Thursday, February 8, at around 9am.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "At around 9am we were called to reports of a man walking at the of the A38 carriageway, towards Ripley from Coxbench.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally and is currently in custody."

(Image: Derbyshire Roads Police Unit)

A spokesman for Immigration Enforcement, a Home Office department, told the Derby Telegraph: "Immigration Enforcement was contacted this morning by police officers after a 33-year-old man was arrested.

"The man presented himself as an Iranian national and his case will be dealt with according to the immigration rules."