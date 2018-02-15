Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A private school chaplain suspended from clergy duties had been having an extra-marital affair, parents have now been told.

In an email to mums and dads of Denstone College pupils, head master David Derbyshire said Rev Rupert Jarvis was "profoundly remorseful" for his actions.

The email, sent after news broke Rev Jarvis had been handed a three-year prohibition order, also revealed his family was "sticking together".

School and church bosses had previously declined to tell the Burton Mail why the order had been imposed.

But Rev Jarvis has since given permission for Mr Derbyshire to contact parents to "clarify his position" after the story appeared in the Burton Mail.

The email reads: "He [Rev Jarvis] made an error of judgment by embarking upon an extra-marital affair.

"It was for the Bishop of Lichfield to decide upon the action to be taken as a result of the adultery, which broke the rules of the Church.

"As a result of this breach, Rupert Jarvis resigned and was later suspended from the clergy for three years.

"Mr Jarvis is not proud of his actions and is profoundly remorseful. The family is sticking together."

Mr Derbyshire told the Burton Mail said: "The phrase 'inappropriate behaviour' [used in Burton Mail] could have led to people making assumptions about what Rupert had done.

"Rupert wanted to clarify his position and that's why the email was sent out to parents."

The Diocese of Lichfield had said that Rev Jarvis made the decision to resign as chaplain at the school in July 2017. It came after a formal complaint about Mr Jarvis' conduct in June 2017, which was considered under the clergy discipline measure.

A spokesman said that the complaint concerned a personal matter unrelated to the college and as a result, Rev Jarvis had consented to a three-year prohibition order from officiating as a member of clergy for "conduct unbecoming and inappropriate to the work of a clergyperson".

When asked by the Burton Mail for further comment this week, diocese chiefs said neither they nor Rev Jarvis had anything to add.

A mum of a pupil at the College Road school, who asked not to be named, said fellow-parents had described Rev Jarvis as a "lovely man".

She said: "Everyone has always told me how Rev Jarvis would do everything he could and gave years of service to the school. This is really a personal matter for him.

"I'm very happy with the school and the education my child is getting - they've gone from strength to strength there and it really is a one-in-a-million school."