Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you love a a traditional Sunday lunch - but hate the thought of cooking it and all that washing up afterwards, then a Hilton tea room might have the solution for you.

Suzie's Farm Shop and Tea Room, in Uttoxeter Road, is giving its lunch menu a new look to offer customers a wider range of healthier options and also includes an option of picking a takeaway Sunday lunch in an eco-friendly box.

The tea room, which offers home-made products including pies, pasties and chutneys, is also introducing a new selection of teas and coffees.

The Sunday dinner takeaway option launches on Sunday, February 25 – something business partner Danny Edwards believes will serve as the "perfect hangover cure".

The 31-year-old said: "The Sunday dinner takeaway option is perfect for someone who doesn't want to do the washing up.

"There are lots of changes happening in the food market and we are looking to revamp and relaunch our lunch menu.

"In the summer we open up the lovely enclosed garden which is safe for the children and the sun sets just over that area too.

"Visitors can bring the children down and not only have a look at the mangalitsa pigs, ducks and chickens, they can stop for a sandwich, cake, or coffee, it's just a nice thing to do."

Living in Hilton, Danny had known Suzie since he was a child and after growing up and becoming a professional chef of 15 years he approached her with the idea of a potential business partnership.

Mr Edwards said Ms Musgrove was enthusiastic about getting a local chef on board and have since become business partners.

The business, which has been open for 10 years, is also looking to launch a delivery service in the summer and also plans to stage mini farm festival where there will will be live music, food stalls and fun events for the family at the venue.

Here's how much you should be be tipping in restaurants

Suzie's Farm Shop and Tea Rooms is also available for hire in the evenings by arrangement and can seat up to 26 people.

It has also started offering theme nights, including a tasting menu and Suzi's homemade pies and peas.

It also houses the Burger Shed every Friday evening from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.