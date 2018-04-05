Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four people from Swadlincote are facing months in hospital following a horrific head-on smash as they went out for Sunday lunch.

Ann-Marie Wright, 44, and her daughters, 23-year-old Hayley Gash and Courtney McKenna, aged just 16, were all seriously injured, along with Hayley’s boyfriend Ady Bull, 42, following the two-car crash on the A512 near Ashby, last month.

Ann-Marie’s husband, well-known charity fund-raiser Paul Wright, known as Tonka, now faces countless trips to three hospitals – Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital, which is treating Ann-Marie and Hayley; North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary, looking after Courtney; and the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, caring for Ady.

These were the beds available at the time to treat their serious injuries.

A friend of the family, Jackie Mulgrew Allsopp, has now set up an online donation page to raise funds for Paul’s trips to hospital over the next few months as he struggles financially on just one income.

Lorry driver Paul, of Elmsleigh Drive, Midway, who has taken two weeks off as holiday as he tends to his family, said he has been “in a haze” since the incident on Sunday, March 25, and is still in shock.

The family had been travelling to a carvery in Thringstone when the incident occurred. Paul decided to stay behind after a bike ride.

Through tears, he said: “I was sitting watching television when I got a call from a doctor in Stoke saying my youngest step daughter, Courtney, was crying out for me and scared. He told me there had been a crash and my wife, and two step daughters, and my eldest step daughter’s boyfriend were in different hospitals.

“I was in shock, I couldn’t believe it. I was in no fit state to drive so I went round to my friend Jackie’s house and her husband drove me to Stoke.

“When I saw Courtney it was just horrible. Her leg was strapped and she was crying for her mum. She had a broken leg.

“I stayed with her until my other daughter and her husband came and they said they would stay with her until she fell asleep and I went to see my wife and daughter.

“My wife was in theatre having surgery when I arrived but she has broken both her legs, arms and some ribs.

“Hayley was in a bad way; she had broken her wrist, her elbow and her ankle. Hayley was just in shock, we all were.

“We are just trying to piece it all together. They are stable now but they shouldn’t be there

“My wife has had no sleep. She keeps having flashbacks.”

Paul, who is involved in the launch of the Poppy Appeal in Swadlincote and as well as the Ride to the Wall, is hoping to visit Ady soon but has been unable to as yet.

They both work as drivers for Rugeley-based Granurite.

He said: “I cannot financially get round them all. Jackie has been looking after me. I have taken two weeks off as holiday but will be going back. There is no way I can not go back.

“I cannot feel anything. I have to do what I have to do to get money from somewhere.”

His wife is employed as a sales assistant at Poundworld in Swadlincote, while Hayley was due to start a job at Garden King in Newhall but it now looks unlikely due to the heavy lifting involved.

Student Courtney is completing her English and maths studies at Burton-based Juniper Training.

Mr Wright added: “I am just in a big haze, travelling, visiting and then going to bed, worrying. I have good friends looking after me.

“Courtney could be out in the next two weeks when she can bend her leg 90 degrees. Hayley and Ann-Marie could be there for two months.”

Jackie has now set up a Go Fund Me online donation site to support the family, which has already attracted £250 worth of donations against a £400 goal.

Emergency services were called to a section of the A512 at Coleorton, shortly after 4pm.

Firefighters from Ashby, Coalville and a technical rescue team rushed to the scene, with one person trapped in a car.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said their injuries were "serious" but none were "life-threatening".

East Midlands Ambulance Service sent four air ambulances, three paramedics in ambulance cars, and four ambulances.

A total of five people were taken to hospital. Ann-Marie and both her daughters were airlifted, while Ady and a fifth patient, who was in the second car, were both taken to Queen’s Medical Centre by ambulance.

Fire crews left the scene shortly after 5.30pm and the incident was left with police.

The eastbound carriageway of the A512 remained closed between the A511 at junction 13 of the A42, at Ashby, and the B5324 Rempstone Road for several hours.

Jackie said: “(There was) a head on collision with another car, containing a mother, two daughters (aged 16 and 23) and the daughter’s partner (who was driving). All of them were airlifted, placing them all in separate hospitals - Nottingham, Stoke and Coventry.

“Serious injuries and nightly terrors haunt all of them, as well as multiple surgeries. Because of this one household (Hayley and Ady) is left without income, and another relying on one father’s income.

“Stretched between visiting four people in three hospitals he's left realising that for the next two-plus months there will be little to no income.

“The father/husband is a well-respected friend and member of the community, participating in multiple charity bike runs including; the pet food run, the launch of the Poppy Appeal, and Ride to the Wall.

“Now it's time for us to give back to him and his family. We are setting up this Go Fund Me page in order to help him cover the cost of running not just one house but two, as well as travel costs, so he can spend less time worrying about money and can spend more time helping both him and his family heal after this tragedy.”

The website is available by visiting the website. https://www.gofundme.com/4-victims-of-1-family

Leicestershire Police confirmed enquiries are continuing and no arrests have been made.