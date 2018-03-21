Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at a Swadlincote residential home management firm are "over the moon" after an Ashby care home was named in a list of top 20 sites in the region.

Westwood House Residential Home, in Tamworth Road, Ashby, which is run by Hearthcote Road-based Your Health Limited, is recognised as a Top 20 Care Home in the East Midlands compiled by carehome.co.uk

Highlighting the most highly recommended care homes across each region of the UK, the awards are decided following an analysis of more than 75,000 reviews submitted by residents, and their family and friends.

Westwood has been placed 19th in the list, while Your Health Limited also achieved success with its second home, Langwith Lodge Residential Home, in Mansfield, which gained 10th place.

Kerry Huggins, manager of Westwood House Residential Home, said: “We are so proud to have been recognised in this way; we're ecstatic to achieve a place within carehome.co.uk regional Top 20.

“The team at Westwood House works tirelessly to ensure that our environment is a comfortable, nurturing one for residents. This certificate will take pride of place, where all of our residents, staff members, and their families can see it.

“We really are over the moon. The recognition proves what our hard work can achieve, and demonstrates that our residents and their loved ones are truly happy with the level of care that we're able to provide. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to review and compliment our services, and to carehome.co.uk for the opportunity provided by their Top 20 Awards.”

Westwood House Residential Home provides short and long-term care for up to 14 residents.

It is managed by Your Health Limited, a company with almost 25 years experience of owning residential care and nursing homes.

Its managing director, Victoria Weller, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised in these awards for the excellent care we provide at our homes. We always strive to put our residents at the heart of everything that we do, and I think it's safe to say we are achieving this.

“I would like to thank each and every one of our staff members, whatever your role, for your unwavering support and dedication. Be it care, catering, maintenance, or hospitality you make everything possible. We are a fantastic team; one that I am proud to be a part of.”

Each accolade awarded as part of carehome.co.uk’s Top 20 Care Home Awards lasts for a year.