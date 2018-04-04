The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A damaged bollard in the £1 million Delph development in Swadlincote town centre will be fixed shortly, the district council says.

Local people were left scratching their heads when a concrete block used to light up the Delph in Swadlincote was seen ripped away from the ground on Monday, April 2.

Now South Derbyshire District Council, which is in charge of the Delph, said the damage had actually been caused by a vehicle, believed to have crashed into the bollard.

A spokesman from the council said: "We have been made aware of damaged concrete furniture caused by a vehicle on the Delph.

"Our contractors have been out to remove the damaged bollard and make the area safe for the public with a view to replacing it."