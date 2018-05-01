The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Diana, Princess of Wales, Memorial Garden in Swadlincote has officially re-opened following a near £100,000 makeover - with a seal of approval from VIPs and the public.

The garden was officially relaunched opposite Sharpe's Pottery Museum, in Swadlincote on Sunday April 29.

The site was originally created to mark the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer, eventually becoming a place of remembrance for people in the town following her death in 1997.

It was closed in the summer of 2017 to transform the area after a total of £97,206.20 was invested from a £400,000 lump sum handed to South Derbyshire District Council from Heritage Lottery Funding in 2015 to improve the town centre.

(Image: Derby Telegraph / Ian Hodgkinson)

Landscape architects, Urban Green have given the area a new lease of life, with a new light, colourful feel, new paths, seating area and lighting.

Kevin Fegan, a renowned playwright who has written a number of plays and drama serials for national radio, recited a poem entitled 'Memorial Garden' to mark the relaunch of the garden.

Chief executive of South Derbyshire District Council, Frank McArdle said he hoped the garden would be of use to people for generations to come.

(Image: Derby Telegraph / Ian Hodgkinson)

Mr McArdle said: "We are honoured and proud to have opened the Diana, Princess of Wales, Memorial Garden in Swadlincote.

"The Heritage Lottery Fund-backed scheme is a fitting tribute to the late Diana, the Princess of Wales."

To mark the day, a number of special guests were present, including HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Mr William Tucker and South Derbyshire MP and minister for housing and homelessness, Heather Wheeler.

Heather Broughton, a committee member for the Heritage Lottery Fund and Councillor Michael Stanton, the chairman of South Derbyshire District Council, were also among the attendees.

Mr McArdle added: "The garden is there to be admired and enjoyed and we hope it will be a serene place for people to come and pay tribute, relax and take a quiet moment to themselves."

The £500,000 investment into the town has also seen repairs and improvements undertaken to historic buildings, including the former Central England Co-op building and Timms Solicitors, west of West Street.