Thousands of people have flocked to Swadlincote to celebrate the annual Festival of Transport.

This year saw cars, buses, lorries and bikes all descend on the town centre in the South Derbyshire town.

Roads were crammed with classic and collectable cars and other vehicles with more examples of motoring past and present in The Delph, High Street, Midland Road, Church Street, Hill Street, Richardson's car park and the bus park car park.

(Image: Jacqueline Theodosi)

Roughly 500 vehicles were on display, of all shapes and sizes, as visitors enjoyed viewing them in the sunshine.

There were also a number of trade stands, as well as children's fairground rides, with live entertainment from local acts also thrilling the crowds.

Now in its sixth year, the past five events have gone from strength to strength with members of the public and professionals able to show their vehicles off to the crowds.

(Image: Jacqueline Theodosi)

The day was also supported by South Derbyshire District Council, and without the authority's support and assistance the show would not be possible, according to organisers..

Speaking at the festival, one of the main organisers, Kim Coe,estimated that there were between 2,000 and 3,000 people all taking part in the celebrations.

Mrs Coe said today, Sunday, May 13: "It's going really well. The weather is good and the town is an array of vehicles. We've got live music on The Delph.

(Image: Jacqueline Theodosi)

"The Delph is absolutely packed with people. These people come to see the cars every year, and they're fabulous.

"Like every year, the whole town pulls together and all the businesses are open."

New to this year's event were a far higher number of motorcycles than in previous years, as well as a specialised bar on the Delph, serving cocktails to the many sun-seekers and transport enthusiasts.

Mrs Coe continued: "I think people look forward to it. Every year it's great. A lot of these cars travelled a long way to be part of this. It's a really nice mix of local people and those who've come a long way.

"We even have people who used to in live in Swadlincote come here just for this."