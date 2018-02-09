Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have said their work in Swadlincote will be "unaffected" by a move into temporary accommodation now the town's fire station is demolished.

Crews from the 66-year-old fire station, in Civic Way, have moved to Boardman Industrial Estate while a new station is built.

Firefighters moved out of the old station on January 29 and demolition began on February 5. The Burton Mail later captured the moments the final bricks fell.

Scheduled to be complete in November, at cost of £3.35 million, the new station will also accommodate East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson said: "Built in the 1950s with increasing maintenance costs in excess of half a million pounds, Swadlincote Fire Station was no longer fit for purpose and didn’t meet the operational needs of a modern fire and rescue service.

"A new station therefore became a priority and I am delighted that the building work has now begun.

"I look forward to seeing the completed station; a new station for Swadlincote that we can proudly share with our colleagues from EMAS, further demonstrating our commitment to collaboration with emergency service colleagues.

"I would like to reassure people that during the build, the level of cover provided in Swadlincote will not be affected as firefighters and the community safety officer for the area have moved into temporary accommodation a stones thrown down the road – its business as usual, just from a different base."

Peter Mason, head of "blue light collaboration" for EMAS, said: "This is an exciting venture for the emergency services in Derbyshire.

"EMAS is a mobile healthcare provider treating patients in their home, at the scene of an incident and en route to hospital if further treatment is required.

"The majority of our time therefore is spent away from the current ambulance station.

"By teaming up at the design stage and incorporating EMAS requirements in to the new station in Civic Way, our staff can access and share better facilities, develop closer working relationships with our fire service colleagues and therefore provide better services for local people."

Jonathan Wildgoose, executive chairman of Wildgoose Construction Ltd, which is the main contractor for the build, said: "We are delighted to have been selected as the main contractor to build a new fire station which will benefit the people of Swadlincote and the surrounding areas.

"We are proud to be involved in what will be a vital facility for the local community."