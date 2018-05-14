The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters were called to a house in Swadlincote after a fire was reported inside an electrical box.

Fire crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the house in Stanhope Road, at 11.58pm on Saturday, May 12, after they had received a call that there was a fire in an electrical mains box at the property.

However, the alarm had actually been raised because of an electrical wire which was sparking, said a fire spokesman.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Our team from Swadlincote were called to Stanhope Road just before midnight on Saturday, May 12.

"It was initially reported as being a fire in an electrical mans box inside the house. When firefighters arrived, it turned out it was an electrical cable that was sparking.

"We called Western Power Distribution who isolated the power supply, meaning we could make the area safe for the family."

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the incident.