A multi-million pound 50-acre country park development in South Derbyshire is set for lift-off after Taylor Wimpey snapped up the first plot, paving the way for hundreds of family homes.

The initial part of the Cadley Park development, stretching from Newhall and Stanton to Swadlincote, has been sold to the housebuilding group for an undisclosed sum.

The sale will trigger the initial development of 110 homes on the 11-acre plot, known as Site B.

The transaction marks the first of three plots to be sold. There will eventually be nearly 600 homes built on this land.

The entire housing development will surround the country park and will be accessed from William Nadin Way.

A driving range, which had been included as part of the plans, has already been built.

While Site B will be accessed from Woodland Road, Stanton; Site A will include 60 homes and be located off Park Road, Newhall. Site C, which will include 400 homes, will be accessed off William Nadin Way.

The development does not include the 201-home plot already under construction off William Nadin Way.

Permission has recently been granted by South Derbyshire District Council for a total of 132 homes on Site B. However, South Yorkshire property investment specialist Harworth Group, which is selling the plots, said it would look to find a buyer separate from Taylor Wimpey for the remaining 22 homes at a later date.

Construction work on Site B is due to begin in the third quarter of 2018.

The district council’s planning committee approved plans for 600 homes across three separate plots of land in June 2015. Harworth has spent the past two years completing the remediation of the site and providing essential green infrastructure.

The Cadley Park development also includes an existing driving range operated by N1 Golf and plans for a Country Park, a nine-hole golf course and a nine-hole family golf course.

The next 18 months will see Harworth Group begin work on the 50-acre country park, while the nine-hole family golf course is due to open to the public in the third quarter of this year.

Edward Catchpole, development manager at Harworth Group plc, said: "Bringing a prestigious name like Taylor Wimpey to the Cadley Park development provides impetus for further development around the site.

"South Derbyshire District Council has trusted us to bring forward a high-quality mixed-use development over the next decade and this sale fits entirely within this vision."

Derbyshire County Council says Site B would create the need for a further 27 places at Stanton Primary School, and as a result a donation of £205,182 would be required.

Meanwhile Southern Derbyshire CCG has claimed an extra £50,213 would be needed to accommodate the increase in patients at Newhall Surgery.



District council officers have also agreed that a £72,600 donation for off-site play facilities would be needed, along with a £40,260 boost to improve the swimming pool at Green Bank Leisure Centre in Civic Way, Swadlincote.