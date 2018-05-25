Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It might seem like a small town but Swadlincote has had more than its fair share of famous sons who should be remembered forever.

From boxing legend Jack Bodell to top actor John Hurt, there have been many who grew up in Swadlincote, and its surrounding villages, and have made their mark nationally and internationally.

And those who live in the proud former mining town will have noticed there are dozens of streets or local landmarks named after famous folk, but who are these well-known names and what did they do to get recognised?

Last year, South Derbyshire District Council announced a new street would be named after perhaps its most famous sports star - boxing legend Jack Bodell.

Jack Bodell was a professional boxer whose career reached its heights during the 1960s and 1970s.

He started out as a light heavyweight, winning the 1961 ABA championship and a bronze medal at the European amateur championships the same year.

He later became the British heavyweight champion and was well-known for his record of 58 wins, including his victory over future world title contender Jose 'King' Roman.

A road, which will be part of a new 14-home development in Newhall, will be named Bodell Close after the heavyweight champion.

The new homes are currently being built by Hardwick Constructions, in Oversetts Road, on the junction with Main Street, in Newhall and the street name plate is set to include a pair of boxing gloves on the side of it as well.

Streets have also been named after people who have worked tirelessly in their local communities and left a lasting legacy on the people in and around Swadlincote.

One of these is a road on a new housing development in Church Gresley has been named after a woman who worked tirelessly in the community to help youngsters both in and out of the classroom.

Dorothy Staley lived in Church Gresley and became an integral part of St John Ambulance in Wood Street for more than 20 years, organising activities across the country for local youngsters.

She was also a governor at Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School and Pennine Way Junior School in Swadlincote.

Mrs Staley died in December 2010 when she was 88 and so the the district council arranged for a street to be named after her as a way to remember all the good she had done in the area.

Staley Close is now a major road of a new housing development off Wilmot Road in Church Gresley.

Sir Herbert Wragg Way in Swadlincote town centre was named after a mid-20th century MP for Belper and well respected pipe yard owner.

Sir Herbert Wragg was a Conservative politician and was the MP for Belper in Derbyshire from 1923 to 1929 and from 1931 to 1945. He resigned at the 1945 General Election.

Away from politics, he also worked as the chairman of Thomas Wragg and Sons Ltd in Swadlincote, which was a manufacturing company making glazed bricks and tiles, pipes and firebricks.

Sankey Drive in Albert Village was named after a well-known coal miner and councillor who campaigned for those who were affected when the area's pits were closed in the mid-1980s.

Horace Sankey was a key activist in the trade union after the closures of the pits in the area he campaigned for the rightful treatment of those who had lost their health while working down the mines and livelihood.

He was also a champion of the National Forest and played a significant role in the decision for the national landmark to be in the local area.

He died in 2006 and he was quickly honoured with a street name of his own.

Meanwhile, William Nadin Way, which runs between Cadley Hill Road and Civic Way was named after a successful businessman.

William Nadin owned several pits in South Derbyshire, including ones in Newhall and Stanton and his sons, Joseph and Nathaniel, later founded the Nadin J & N and Co Colliery in Stanton.

Alleyne Close, in Swadlincote, is another example of a street named after an affluent family from the area.

The street is named after a family who lived at Gresley Old Hall hundreds of years ago. Sir Christopher Alleyne built the mansion in 1556 with stones from the former Gresley Priory.

However, it has not just been streets which have been named after local legends, various tourist hotspots and other landmarks in the area have taken their names from well-known residents.

A former town centre pub, The Paramount, was named after a bespoke car manufacturer that was based in the town in the 1950s.

The pub was opened at the former site of the Empire Cinema in April 2007, but was closed in June 2013.

Russell Aston Court, in Civic Way, Swadlincote, was named after a South Derbyshire military policeman who was murdered in action in Iraq in 2003.

Corporal Russell Aston was 30 when he was murdered along with five other military policemen in an incident at Al Majar Al Kabir.

Mr Aston had joined the Army in 1993 and was posted to the 156 Provost Company in March 2001.

The husband and father-of-one was described by his family as a 'doting father' who loved his family and friends more than anything.

Another Swadlincote man who died in action in Iraq has been remembered in the form of a nursing home which was named after him.

Marine Jason Hylton, 33, from Church Gresley, was killed on Remembrance Day 2006, when the patrol boat he was in hit an 'improvised' bomb on the Shatt al-Arab waterway in Basra.

The serviceman served in the 539 Assault Squadron of the Royal Marines and had two teenage sons.

He was honoured in the community in 2007 when a care home was redeveloped from a block of flats and became the Jason Hylton Court Nursing Home.

A popular Church Gresley park also has its roots in a man well known in the local area.

Maurice Lea Memorial Park was opened by Herbert Lea in 1929 in memory of his son, who was killed in the First World War.

Maurice Beatram Lea was a second lieutenant in the Northamptonshire Regiment of the British Army. He was killed in action on August 18, 1916, when he was 19 years old.

His father then opened the Church Gresley park in his son's honour and it is still well-used today.

Last but not least, while most people in Swadlincote will know the name Sir Nigel Gresley, we thought it would be wrong to not include one of the most famous people from the area.

Nigel Gresley was born in Edinburgh on June 19, 1876, but was raised in Netherseal, South Derbyshire. He is part of the famed Gresley family – where the areas Church Gresley and Castle Gresley originate from.

The engineer is credited with the design of some of Britain's most famous steam locomotives. He was the chief mechanical engineer of the London and North Eastern Railway.

One of his locomotives, the famous Mallard, set the record for being the fastest in the world, recording speeds of 126mph in 1938. The world's most famous steam engine, the Flying Scotsman was built to his design.

He worked as chief mechanical engineer of the Great Northern Railway between 1911 and 1922, before moving on to London and North Eastern Railway.

The Wetherspoons pub, the Sir Nigel Gresley, in The Delph is named after him.

Have we missed any streets or landmarks out? If you know about a recognised person, let us know by emailing editorial@burtonmail.co.uk