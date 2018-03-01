Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 25-year-old Swadlincote man has been jailed for assaulting a police officer and possession of an offensive weapon.

Jack Oldfield, of Stanhope Road, Swadlincote, admitted intentionally damaging a front door in Littleover, Derby, on November 19. He also admitted possession of a black coloured lock knife and assaulting a police officer, in Stanhope Road, Swadlincote, on November 22.

He has been jailed for 20 weeks because it was repeated offending involving violence to police officers. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation and must abide by a restraining order to keep away from the victim for two years.

Joseph Davies, 22, of Wyggeston Street, Burton, admitted intentionally damaging a Ford Fiesta in Burton on October 2.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £65 compensation, £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Craig Walters, 44, of Eureka Road, Midway, admitted assaulting a female in Midway on December 27.

He has been made the subject of a two-year conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Marcin Orlowicz, 39, of Old School Grounds, Burton, admitted driving a Volkswagen Passat in Newton Road, Burton, on January 1, while banned from driving and without insurance. He also admitted driving with 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also admitted failing to attend court on January 15.

He has been jailed for 18 weeks because it was aggravated by his previous history of offending. He has been fined £50 and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 50 months.

Steven Bates, 31, of Goseley Avenue, Hartshorne, admitted using a vehicle without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence in The Cutting, Swadlincote, on October 29,

He has been fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His driving licence has been endorsed with six points.