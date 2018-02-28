The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 39-year-old man has avoided an immediate jail sentence after assaulting two police officers.

John Jones, 39, of Midland Road, Swadlincote appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit breaching a bail condition not to enter Derby city centre on January 21.

He also admitted assaulting two police officers in the execution of their duty in Derby.

Jones was made the subject of an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because it was an assault on police officers and alcohol was involved.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Latest criminals to appear in Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court

Nicolay Kiraly , 46, of Dallow Street, Burton, admitted assaulting two females in Burton on December 23.

He has been fined £370 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Shelley Speechly , 32, of Cherry Tree Road, Stapenhill, admitted assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty in Burton on October 28. She also admitted resisting a police officer in the execution of her duty.

She also admitted assaulting a male.

She was made the subject of a 12 month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. She was ordered to pay £250 compensation and £300 court costs.

Madeline Davies , 24, of Branston Road, Burton, admitted driving a Citroen C2 in Bold Lane, Derby, on December 23, with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. She has been banned from driving for 17 months.

Keiran McLarty , 32, of Aviation Lane, Burton, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Burton on August 27.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.