A 57-year-old man has been caught with a knife in a public place.

Martin Burgess, of Church Street, Swadlincote, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit possession of a knife in Church Street, Derby, on January 7.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with a 12-week curfew. He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Other criminals to appear in court

Jacek Szkoruda , 49, of Queen Street, Burton, admitted driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Anglesey Road, Burton, on January 6, with 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also also admitted driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been made the subject of an eight-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for five years.

Saima Sayyed , 29, of Duchess Close, Linton, has been found guilty of driving a Renault Megane on the A444 in Swadlincote on June 4, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

She has been fined £770 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £77 victim surcharge. She was banned for six months due to repeat offending.

Cordelia Wykes, 50, of Ramscliff Avenue, Donisthorpe, admitted driving a Ford Fiesta in Moira Road, Woodville, on October 27, without insurance and while banned from driving.

She has been made the subject of a three-month community order with a six-week curfew. She was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. She was banned from driving for 12 months.