A Swadlincote man has admitted setting fire to a police car in Overseal .

Mark Wilkinson, 30, of Granville Street, Woodville, pleaded guilty to arson when he appeared at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, December 6.

The police car, which was parked in Burton Road, was set alight at around 3.30am on Sunday, November 5.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire but police officers patrolled the area after concerns were raised about a nearby resident.

The Peugeot 308 patrol car was destroyed in the fire. Police dogs and forensics officers examined the scene the following morning.

Detectives previously put out an appeal to find the driver of a dark grey Ford Focus seen parked at the nearby Co-op around the time, but the driver came forward to eliminate themselves from the inquiry.

Wilkinson has been remanded in custody until he appears for sentencing at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.