A Swadlincote man was so moved after reading about Burton Mail's Feed Our Families Campaign, he has organised his own collection in his local pub.

Andrew Smith, 45, said that the articles he read about in the Mail made him realise how many people there were out there who needed help. He then decided to do his bit and organise his own collection for people to donate food to the cause.

He said: "I have heard about children who will be going hungry this Christmas and it really pulled at my heartstrings.

"I've got two young children at home and they will be spoiled this Christmas - as all children should be. It's really quite humbling to see there are families out there who are struggling to even put food on the table.

"It was then when I realised I wanted to help."

The head of composites, who lives in Coronation Street, says he had never donated food to those who are less fortunate before but only because he did not previously know where he could take donations to be given to people in need.

He added: "I spoke to the landlord at my local pub and he said it would be OK for me to have a box to collect donations inside the pub.

"I'm really grateful for the support and people have been very generous with their donations so far.

"I've done things for charity before, and I donated a bit to the victims of the tsunami in 2004, and this year I wanted to do something that would help people in my own community. There are people struggling so close to home and I want to help."

Feed Our Families, which is now in its fourth year, sees donations from the generous people across Burton and South Derbyshire given to the people who are most in need of help over the festive period.

This year, donations are being split four ways between the YMCA, the South Derbyshire CVS, The Eaton Foundation and the Salvation Army in Burton.

The Burton Mail first launched the campaign in 2014 in a bid to local food banks feed families in Burton and South Derbyshire who may have fallen on hard times in the run-up to the festive period.