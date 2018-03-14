Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swadlincote's McDonald's is set to undergo a major revamp, including extensions to the premises and a new roof.

South Derbyshire District Council has given the fast food chain the green light to refurbish its outlet in Belmont Street.

The work to the restaurant, which also has a drive-thru, includes a total of 50 square metres of extensions, a new roof, signage and changes to the car park.

The plans involve relocating existing disabled bays to another part of the car park to allow for an extension of the restaurant’s dining area. An extension to the staff room will also be created.

According to the plans, the restaurant will have a new roof, described by McDonald's as a "folded roof concept" made from composite aluminium cladding.

The reconfiguration of the car park will result in a reduction in the number of parking spaces, from 27 to 25.

The revamp is part of McDonald's modernisation plans for diners across the UK. The firm is giving its restaurants a new look and, once completed, the Swadlincote store should resemble something similar to the McDonald's in Burton.

Granting permission, district council planners said: "In dealing with the application, and following on from pre-application advice where that has been sought in advance; the council has positively sought to determine the application in a timely fashion in order to promote the delivery of sustainable development in the district."