Swadlincote's popular bedding plant sale will NOT be held this year - because the town’s fire station has been demolished.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed its firefighters will go without the popular annual event, which raises thousands of pounds for charity each year, after the station was bulldozed to pave the way for a new site.

However, the fire service said it will mark the event's 25th year in 2019 with an "extra special" sale which is still under wraps and will be held in the brand new community fire station costing £3 million.

The bedding plant sale - traditionally held during the springtime - raises thousands of pounds for The Firefighters' Charity which helps fire service personnel and their families in times of need.

Members of the fire service pay for the plants themselves, with profits donated to The Firefighters' Charity.

Swadlincote Fire Station, in Civic Way, which has always been the venue for the plant sale, was bulldozed earlier this year and will make way for a community fire station.

When built, it will house the fire service as well as ambulance crews. Members of the public will also be able to use it for community events and meetings.

The town's temporary fire station is now based in the Boardman Industrial Estate, off Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote which will act as a base for firefighters until the opening of the hub which is expected to be in November this year.