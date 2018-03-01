Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote shop has applied to keep a cash machine on its site. |It is among the latest planning applications submitted to South Derbyshire District Council.

17a Union Road, Swadlincote - retention of an ATM to the front of the shop including integral illumination to screen and surround and signage.

54 The Hawthorns, Main Street, Newton Solney - removal of a walnut tree.

40 Windsor Road, Linton - erection of an extension.

Land off Newton Road, Newton Solney - various works to trees.

Mill Farm, Annwell Lane, Smisby, Ashby - prior notification for the erection of an extension to an agricultural building.

Land to the rear of Peniston Rise, Melbourne - felling of a horse chestnut tree.

8 Potter Street, Melbourne - demolition of the existing rear extensions, erection of a rear extension together with external alterations and erection of a replacement detached garage.

75 Burton Road, Repton - conversion of former pool and annex building to erect an eco-friendly detached dwelling with associated garden, garaging, amenity space and private driveway.

The Marsh, Derby Road, Etwall - proposed extension and alteration.

31 Ashbourne Drive, Castle Gresley - pruning of hawthorn and elderberry trees.

8 Potter Street, Melbourne - relevant consent for the demolition of existing detached garage and outbuilding.