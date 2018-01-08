Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three shops in Swadlincote are to make their owner a tidy profit when they go under the hammer for the second time.

The shops are being sold in two lots and a mystery investor is set for a £75,000 windfall if they fetch their respective £69,000 guide prices at auction.

The seller originally snapped up the West Street shops as part of a £200,000 lot that also included an adjoining former Methodist church site.

The 200-year-old church and its hall, organ and graveyard were recently sold on at auction for £137,000. This was £57,000 more than the guide price of £40,000 each for the church and hall.

The shops will be next to go under the hammer in February.

Their guide prices are £6,000 higher than they fetched in the previous auction. If they sell for the guide price, the seller's investment of £200,000 would have been transformed into £275,000.

A spokesman SDL Auctions Graham Penny described one shop, 10 West Street, as "situated in the heart of the town centre".

The spokesman said: "It is a very attractive semi-detached retail shop with two-storey accommodation above and outbuildings, with enclosed garden and parking to rear, which would allow itself for further redevelopment."

The second lot, 12-14 West Street, is made up of two shops that had been made into one. The lot is described as "a very attractive double fronted semi-detached retail shop with accommodation above requiring a degree of modernisation and improvement".

The spokesman said: "The property was formerly two shops which could be reinstated as such. The property benefits from parking to the rear."

The auctioneers would not confirm who the mystery buyers of the church and hall was. It is not known what they plan to do with the buildings.

Both lots will be auctioned off at 11.30am on Thursday, February 22, at The Pedigree Suite, Pride Park, Derby.