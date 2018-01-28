Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote singer has proved she has what it takes in front of a national TV audience after making it through to the next round of The Voice.

Singer-songwriter Kirby Frost impressed the judges with her rendition of Anne-Marie's Ciao Adios, with Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Tom Jones all turning round their chairs.

The fourth judge, Jennifer Hudson, was also impressed with the 17-year-old and explained that the only reason she did not turn around was because she thought she was more suited to Will.i.am to be her coach and mentor.

Kirby told the judges: "I absolutely love to sing and perform and to perform in front of you guys is, wow, it is crazy."

The judges were full of praise for her performance with Will.i.am saying: "You sounded awesome."

Hudson said: "You are ready to record, your voice to me is made for radio. You could be a legit artist."

Jones said: "The thing I like about it is your control. To hit those notes the way you did is something because it is not easy. Every note you hit, you hit spot on."

Kirby replied: "My grandma would go crazy now if she knew you just said that to me."

Kirby decided to go with Murs as her mentor as she heads in to the next round.

Murs said: "That was a great audition. Your voice is just fresh. It is what is out right now in the charts and I think Anne-Marie sings that song and you just did what she did, maybe even better. I loved it."

Singer-songwriter Kirby previously told the Burton Mail that she has dreamt of life on the big stage since she was a little girl.

The former William Allitt School pupil, who admitted to being starstruck by the celebrity judges on the show's panel, said the experience was an "emotional rollercoaster" and thanked people in Burton and South Derbyshire for supporting her.

Kirby said: "I have always loved to sing and perform and it is something that I really enjoy. I started taking singing seriously when my mum uploaded a video of me singing "It's my party" by Jessie J on Facebook without me knowing. Since then I have been performing and singing wherever I can."

Kirby said she had watched The Voice from the beginning and was inspired to attempt the audition process while watching the last series.

The teenager, who has enjoyed success with her single "Head Vs Heart", added she felt overwhelmed performing for Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am.

Other locals who have made it on the big stage or screen

Marc Bolton and Louise Bedford - Last year, Woodville musician and entertainer Marc Bolton and his partner Louise Bedford were invited by friend and chart-topper Sam Bailey to act as backing singers for her UK tour 'Sing My Heart Out'. The pair have also performed alongside pop stars including Lemar, Stacey Solomon and Louisa Johnson.

Lewis White – Swadlincote swimmer and Paralympian Lewis White has smashed multiple British record times, won four gold medals at the IDM in Berlin, three podium finishes at the British Para Swimming International Meet and secured bronze at the Paralympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

Anna Passey – Anna, who was born in Burton and grew up in Uttoxeter, rose to fame in her role as Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks. The actress has gained popularity and taken home the award for Best Villain at the British Soap Awards in the past.

Ollie Ollerton - Matthew 'Ollie' Ollerton, 47, was a pupil at Abbot Beyne School until he joined the Royal Marines in 1989, aged 18. He went on to join the elite Special Air Service (SAS) and now appears on TV screens in the series SAS: Who Dares Wins, which follows a group of 25 new civilians as they are taken out into the rough terrains of Morocco’s Atlas Mountains and put through their paces.

Adam Peaty - Uttoxeter swimming supremo Adam Peaty has achieved so much at a very young age. The Olympic gold medallist has an MBE, three Commonwealth Games, nine World Championship and two Olympic medals.

He has also contributed the fastest-ever 100m breaststroke relay leg, which was achieved in the medley relay in the Rio pool, where Team GB won a silver medal behind their American counterparts.

His proudest moment came when he won the 100m breaststroke gold medal at the same games.

He is currently the world record holder in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and has the fastest times ever for the 50m breastroke.

Tom Voyce - Burton man Tom Voyce was crowned Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year when he appeared on Sky Arts last year.

The 28-year-old who went to Paget High School in Branston, and Burton College scooped a £10,000 commission for a British institution's permanent collection and £500 worth of art materials from supply specialist Cass Art when he took home the title of Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year.

Charles Hanson - Charles Hanson is an Etwall-based auctioneer, chartered surveyor and television personality who is best known for his appearances as an antiques expert on the television programme Bargain Hunt.