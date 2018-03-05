The video will start in 8 Cancel

Modest Swadlincote hero Stuart Bacon is the toast of the Derbyshire town - after helping ferry a woman in premature labour to hospital during the deepest freeze of the winter.

Scores of admirers have taken to social media to praise the gallant 47-year-old who came to the rescue of mother-to-be Rachel Miles in his trusty Range Rover.

Good Samaritan Stuart, of Midway Road, insists he is no hero after helping people get to their destinations as the Beast from the East struck in Swadlincote.

But members of the public were quick to disagree as they took to the Burton Mail's Facebook page with heartfelt votes of thanks.

Pregnant Rachel Miles had made a plea on Facebook for someone to get her to Burton's Queen's Hospital as quickly as possible when she suddenly went into premature labour.

Stuart, 47, got Rachel to hospital following a six-mile journey along snow-covered roads and she is so grateful for all that he did in her time of need that her baby son will be given Stuart as a middle name.

He also helped a woman who needed an operation for cancer by taking her to the Royal Derby Hospital when she was stranded by the weather.

Stuart, who runs Swadlincote wedding transport business Capital Limos, also ferried nurses and carers during the freeze, as well as staff from the Tall Chimney pub in the town, who had got into difficulties getting home from work.

He even contacted Burton's Queen's Hospital to offer staff a lift to work if he was needed.

More than 30 grateful people took to the Burton Mail's Facebook page to share thanks following Stuart's mercy missions.

Pamela Rose said: "It's lovely to see there's some nice people about. Well done."

Sophie Richardson said: "Fantastic, really good of him. Well done Stuart Bacon."

"Thumbs up. Stuart and his 4x4, gotta love em," said Clare Hambridge.

"Restores one's faith, well done you," Anne Bradshaw.

Melanie Crisp simply said: "True gent."

Helen Hames said: "What a fantastic bloke, well done" and Kirsty Stockley said: "Local legend."

One man, Jonathan Fletcher, joked that he could do with a lift from the pub. He said: "Nice one! Any chance of picking me up from the pub at 1am cheers? I'm not pregnant....just a beer belly lol."