Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the country's top tattoo artists, who grew up in Swadlincote, is putting his own personal imprint on the current world tour by singer-songwriting sensation Ed Sheeran.

Kevin Paul's work will form a colourful backdrop to the stage so fans from Australia to the UK will see the artist's work.

Kevin, 39, was born in Leeds but moved to Swadlincote when he was around six years old.

He attended Church Gresley Infants School before moving on to Pennine Way Junior School and the Pingle School.

When he was at Pingle, Kevin admits he was more interested in doodling in his notebooks than focusing on quadratic equations, regularly angering his teachers.

He said: "When I was at Pingle, the teachers always told me to stop drawing, but I just loved it.

"I would never listen in class because I'd be drawing on all my books.

"My dad used to have a lot of books on fishing, and I'd always draw inside them. He'd constantly be telling me off when he wanted to read a book and it was covered in my drawings."

He got kicked out of school when he was 14, but went on to open his own tattoo shop in Stapenhill and work in two others in Burton before opening his, now famous, tattoo studio in Melbourne, the Kevin Paul Tattoo Studio.

He said: "When I was younger my dream was to open my very own studio in Swad but the goalposts have moved quite a lot since then.

"I've now got my own studio and I've tattooed so many people and people all over the world talk about my work. The lion I did on Ed is one of the most famous tattoos in the world - people are always talking about it.

"Now it's one of my pieces that will be creating the backdrop on his tour. It's really exciting that it will be going all over the world."

Sheeran's tour is currently wowing audiences in Australia and he will be returning to the UK in May and June.

Kevin has known the pop sensation for around six years, and it was by accident the pair ended up meeting.

Kevin had tattooed members of the band Rizzle Kicks when they were supporting Ed Sheeran on his tour in 2013. The pair told Ed about their tattoos and he then decided to get his own.

Since then, Kevin has tattooed the singer songwriter several times and the duo have formed a close friendship.

The father-of-three is now penning another book after his first work A Sketchy Life: From Trouble to Notoriety proved popular.

Who is Kevin Paul?

Kevin Paul is known as the 'celebrity tattoo artist' to big names, from Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles to Lucy Spraggan and Paddy Considine.

The lion he tattooed on Ed Sheeran's chest is arguably one of the most famous tattoos in the world.

He also starred on Channel 5's popular show Tattoo Disasters, where he was tasked with covering some of the worst tattoos on members of the public.

Last year, he made headlines when he tattooed a bee onto a victim of the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22. He tattooed the bee onto the back of Martin Hibbert, who was left paralysed after the attack.