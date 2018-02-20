Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A volunteer honoured by the Queen after decades of selfless care for terminally-ill patients has made an emotional return to the hospice after 26 years away.

Elizabeth Shipton, from Midway, took a tour around St Giles Hospice after being given a British Empire Medal or BEM in the New Year's Honours List.

The 85-year-old widow has played a huge role in the Whittington hospice's history, having been an important fund-raiser in its early days.

Mrs Shipton had attended the centre's opening service with Princess Alexandra in September 1983.

The mum of three went on to provide transport for patients and relatives for nine years, before retiring from the role in 1992.

Before her recent tour of the centre, she had not been back since.

Mrs Shipton, who now has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, said: "St Giles Hospice was my first real passion in volunteering and I was thrilled to be invited to go back and have a look around after all these years.

"The place has changed beyond all recognition and I could not believe how advanced it was – everything there is state-of-the-art and there is such an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. I was so proud to have been involved.

"Being honoured by the Queen is overwhelming. I'm still coming to terms with it, and I'm delighted my family is here to enjoy it with me.

"I see my medal as an award which recognises the hard work of everyone who has volunteered through the years to build such a wonderful uplifting place for people who are living with long-term illnesses or nearing the end of their lives."

Since finishing her voluntary role with St Giles, Mrs Shipton has been a regular visitor to the charity's Swadlincote shop, in Midland Road.

Although she knew about the honour when she was invited to visit the hospice by shop manager Penny Lovatt late last year, she had been sworn to secrecy and could not tell her about the award.

Ms Lovatt said: "I asked Betty if she wanted to visit St Giles because we had been talking about her long history of helping the hospice and the whole community – completely unaware that she had this amazing secret.

"The news was made public just before she went to Whittington and we were so thrilled for her.

"Returning to visit her first great cause just as she was being recognized for her lifetime of kindness just seemed so fitting, completing the circle.

"She never got to see the New Year's Honours announcement in The Times so I was happy to be able to get a copy from a friend in Manchester and get it sent down for her.

"Volunteers like Betty are vital for St Giles. We work for the community and they represent the community. They do so much and we couldn't survive without them."

Mrs Shipton is still an active volunteer for Different Strokes, which helps younger stroke survivors recover.

In November 2017, Toyota gave her a community award for her work with the charity.

Although she is unable to travel to Buckingham Palace to receive her medal, Mrs Shipton will be honoured at a ceremony in Matlock with the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire later this year.

What is the New Years Honours list?

The New Years Honours list recognises the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.

The list is part of the British honours system, with New Year's Day marked by naming new members of orders of chivalry and other official honours.

The awards are presented by or in the name of the Queen.

In a tradition dating back to at least 1890, there were only two years where the list wasn't released on New Year - 1902 when it was instead published on the King's birthday the previous November and in 1940 due to the outbreak of World War Two.