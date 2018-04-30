The video will start in 8 Cancel

Blushing brides-to-be and their dapper grooms have been getting ideas for their big day at Swadlincote Wedding Fair - attended by more than 200 people.

Couples preparing for their nuptials headed to the wedding fair where the latest information was on offer for everything from the hen and stag do to the dress itself.

Visitors flocked to Swadlincote High Street, The Delph Market Square and Sharpe's Pottery Museum, in West Street, as they were transformed into a romantic one-stop-shop for all things wedding-related.

(Image: Ian Hodgkinson / Picture It)

Topics covered included wedding cars, stag and hen do providers, gin bars, mouth-watering crepe stalls, jewellers, florists and bridal wear specialists.

A spokesman for South Derbyshire District Council said: "The annual Swadlincote Wedding Fair attracted more than 200 visitors seeking out inspiration for their very own picture-perfect day.

"Specialist local wedding suppliers were on hand to offer their expertise on wedding dresses, food and drink, china hire, entertainment, photography, jewellery and beauty advice. Guests spent thousands of pounds on wedding-themed services and offers throughout the day.

"It was also a full house for the stunning catwalk show, led by Alison Evans Bridalwear in the town hall.

(Image: Ian Hodgkinson / Picture It)

"It was really useful for wedding-related businesses and brides and grooms-to-be to have everything together and create a whole town affair to promote Swadlincote as a one-stop shop for those planning their special day."

The day included a catwalk show, led by Alison Evans Bridalwear, which was supported by local businesses such as Chloe Simone MUA and Aesthetician, Jon Paul Morning Wear Hire Swadlincote, M&N Company Hair and Beauty, Matilda Bentley Bridal Ltd, Petals in the Forest, Stags Barber Shop and Weddings and Flowers R Us.

Couples could also complete the Follow Your Heart Trail challenge to be part of a prize draw.

Determined lovebirds needed to find hearts in participating businesses to build a wedding-themed list. The lucky winning couple will receive vouchers and wedding supplies towards their big day.

The event was organised by Swadlincote Wedding Fairs, a group of wedding-related businesses supported by Swadlincote Town Team.