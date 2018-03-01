The video will start in 8 Cancel

Proposals to bring another 400 homes to Swadlincote have taken a major step forward with the latest plan for the William Nadin site.

Approval has been given to build balancing ponds and swales (depressions) on the Site B site, which will see 135 homes built. The overall development includes 400 homes in total over three sites.

The developments are part of the wider Cadley Park development which also includes a country park, golf course, driving range and associated amenities.

Here are other applications which have been approved by South Derbyshire District Council:

103 Salisbury Drive, Midway - erection of an extension – approved.

22 Main Street, Newton Solney - demolition of an existing garage and erection of a detached home and lowering of front wall – approved.

Land at William Nadin Way, Swadlincote - variation of conditions 4, 5 and 6 of planning permission ref. 9/2017/0390 (relating to the erection of a warehouse with associated infrastructure at Tetron Point) – approved.

Land adjacent to Penkridge Road, Church Gresley - erection of two semi-detached homes – approved.

33 Yew Tree Road, Hatton - erection of an extension – approved.

Drakelow Park, Walton Road, Drakelow - approval of reserved matters of planning permission ref: 9/2015/1030 to include access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the erection of 94 homes on land – approved.

118 Main Street, Repton - erection of a domestic four-berth garage with workshop/store space – approved.

29 Chapel Street, Smisby, Ashby - demolition of an existing outbuilding and erection of a rear extension and a porch – approved.