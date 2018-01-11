Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-hour gym is set to open at the former site of a Swadlincote shoe shop in less than a month.

Staff at Snap Fitness allowed the Burton Mail to take a sneak peek inside the unit in the former Brantano shoe shop unit, in The Pipeworks, off Coppice Side, before it is due to open on Thursday, February 1.

The unit is being kitted out with a weights section as well as treadmills and a training area and will cost £24.95 a month to join without contract.

The US-based gym operator was given permission by South Derbyshire District Council to open the round the clock gym in the former shoe shop unit.

Brantano closed in March last year, after the chain fell into administration, and despite a marketing campaign, no other retailers have come forward to take on the empty unit.

The gym will be largely open-plan and comprises distinct workout areas, including a cardio area, free weights section and weight machines.

Manger Danielle Lakin said its treadmills will also feature screens giving access to social media accounts as well as film and television streaming programme Netflix

Snap Fitness is described as a members-only facility and access will be gained via an electronic security tag system which is connected to the membership database.

There will also be group classes and private showers and changing rooms, with free parking.

In a report to the council, Baldip Basi, of Resolution Planning, acting as agent to the former Brantano site project, said there had been a downturn in retailers taking up sites in the town centre due to the emergence of out of town shopping and the effects of the internet.

A spokesman for the gym said on its website: "Our members will enjoy access to world-class Matrix cardio equipment, a large free weights area with an Olympic lifting rack, group fitness classes (live and virtual), dedicated functional training area with TRX (suspension weight training) and more. All this on month to month memberships, with no contracts and access to more than 2,000 locations worldwide.

"Our goal is to change lives through encouraging and motivating our members to success. We will be here to support each of our members to ensure they achieve their health and fitness goals.

"In addition to our state-of-the-art facility, our club managers and personal trainers will be here to assist you. If you’re new to gyms or it’s been a while since you’ve worked out, we can help you get started. If you’re an experienced trainer, we can provide you with the variety you need to keep your workouts fresh. We are passionate about making Snap Fitness Swadlincote a happy, healthy and energetic place for all members young and old, at all levels of experience."

It comes after East Staffordshire Borough Council said it had taken a hit in its income provided by members of the gym at its Meadowside Leisure Centre, in Burton. It said at least 20 per cent of its members had left in favour of the newly opened The Gym, in Middleway Park, which offers £13.99 no-contract membership.

Further information about Snap Fitness is available by visiting https://www.snapfitness.co.uk/gyms/swadlincote/