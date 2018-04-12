Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swadlincote's Princess Diana Memorial Garden will be officially unveiled next month as the finishing touches have now been completed after a major £97,000 overall.

Work on the renovation of the garden organised to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her death started last year, but has faced several delays.

These included the original tenders that were received for the work were over the set budget. New terms and conditions had to go back to the South Derbyshire District Council committee for approval, which lead to further delays.

The new final contract sum came in at £96,814.75 and the total cost came in at £97,206.20 due to the relocation of the memorial plinths in the garden.

The memorial work is part of a larger project aiming to further improve the town, funded by the Swadlincote Townscape Heritage Scheme and the Heritage Lottery Fund. The work is being co-ordinated by the district council.

In the garden there is a landscaped seating area created around a beech tree so that residents can visit and remember the princess, who died 20 years ago in a car crash in Paris. The garden is set to feature a poem written by local poet, Kevin Fegan, which remembers Princess Diana and the history of the area.

The memorial garden, located at the bottom of Alexandra Road and originally created to celebrate the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles to the then Lady Diana Spencer, later became the scene of an outpouring of grief following her death in 1997.

The princess, mother to Princes William and Harry, was hugely popular and adored by millions across the world.

Last month, four teenagers from the council’s housing services-run Dreamscheme assisted with the planting the raised beds in the garden.

Work was delayed in January and February while workers awaited the arrival of granite stones.

The council has now revealed that air conditioning companies are visiting the nearby Grove Hall to provide quotes for re-locating the “insightly” air conditioning units to the side of Grove Hall.

A report to the Swadlincote Townscape Heritage Lottery Board said: “The council hopes that sufficient budget will be available to re-locate these unsightly units that presently front the Diana garden. We are also in the process of getting quotes to fix the artwork screen to the wall, details of which are dependant on the air-con relocation.

"We are also hoping to shortly meet with the group 'People Express' to discuss the possibility of them managing a project that would involve appointing an artist to create an image for the screen and also to involve the public so that local people have a voice and some influence over what the theme of the display will be.”

The public will be consulted on the theme on its official opening day set for Sunday, April 29. This is on the same day as a wedding fair that will be in the town centre.

The garden's history

The space was originally used by Sharpe's Pottery as a clay hearth where the Sharpe family used to store their clay, leaving it to weather down in the open air prior to use.

Then in 1981 during a period of regeneration a small garden was created with a plaque to celebrate the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana – and was officially opened by Princess Anne who was in town to open the nearby Grove Hall.

The focus of the new 'Welcome Zone' area in the garden is the existing mature beech tree which shelters the space and is encircled by block paving which are sized in a way as to give the illusion of them rising out of the ground, reflecting the surrounding pottery kilns and the site's history as a pottery clay hearth.

Princess Diana visited Swadlincote in 1991, but when tragedy struck in the summer of 1997, the public used this space to lay thousands of flowers during a worldwide outpouring of grief over her death. A plaque was installed in her memory and the venue is now known as the Diana, Princess of Wales, Memorial Garden.