A devoted Stapenhill couple who have endured family heartache during their 14 years together are bidding for victory in a national competition ahead of their wedding next year.

Stacey Davenport and Gary Shepherd, of Brackenwood Road, have already scored more than 700 "likes" on venue dressing firm Babyobaidi’s Facebook page. The firm has launched the contest to give away a large stationery package for one lucky couple’s big day.

The couple have chosen to enter because of their strength through adversity when Stacey’s father, Paul Davenport, died from cancer aged just 36. Stacey, who was 17 at the time, plans to walk down the aisle alone at their wedding next year.

Manchester-based Babyobaidi, which provides decorations, stationery and venue dressing for special occasions, is giving away a set of wedding stationery to an engaged couple posting on its Facebook wall a photo of themselves and their story. The couple who garner the most likes by 10pm on Friday, February 23, will win.

Hundreds of couples have entered but Gary, 30, and Stacey, 29, a constructive administrator at manufacturers Knott, in Burton, who will get hitched at Branston Golf and Country Club next year, are almost in the lead and are hoping for some last few votes to take them to the top of the pile.

Gary, a spray painter at Burton's RL Dumelow, said: "We currently sit around fourth behind couples from bigger cities like Sheffield and Bristol and for a couple from little old Burton challenging couples from places like Sheffield is quite an achievement."

The couple met as teenagers after being introduced by a friend but did not start dating until they met up again six months later. They faced heartache early on in their relationship when Stacey’s father died from cancer at the age of just 36.

In his message to Babyobaidi, Gary said: "It would make a great addition to our wedding on April 29, 2019.

"I met my partner Stacey Ann Davenport back in 2004. I was aged 17 and Stacey aged 16. And after 14 years together from that age there has been a very special bond formed. We have become one and live as a very strong unit.

"Stacey lost her Dad to cancer at the age of 17 and he was only 36 and that was tough but we got through it together. Stacey will not have her dad walk her down the aisle which breaks her heart but she has the courage and strength to walk down on her own if she has to.

"Many times one or the other of us has been broken by either deaths or very unfortunate events but we put each other back together again and since around 2007 we haven’t spent one day or night apart, which not many couples can say they have done and not killed each other.

"We do what we do together because we enjoy it together and still make time for our family and our friends. We laugh together, we talk together, we cry together. Our relationship will live on forever."

The stationery package prize includes:

A Babyobaidi welcome banner

Matching table plan (banner on A1 canvas)

30ft personalised white aisle runner

Three A4 canvas signs to match

Five luxury printed card signs to match

Ten A5 luxury table number cards

You can vote for Gary and Stacey by heading over to the Babyobaidi Banners & Personalised Gifts Facebook page here before 10pm on Friday, February 23.