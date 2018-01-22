Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council chiefs have sent civic congratulations to a teenage Swadlincote swimmer after he was selected by England for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games.

Lewis White, an A-Level pupil at The Pingle Academy, will be heading to the Gold Coast in Australia in April where he will join Team England for the Games' Para-Sports swimming competition.

The 17-year-old has already represented his country at the top level after going to Rio in 2016 where he swam for Team GB in the Paralympic Games and won a bronze medal in the S9 400-metre freestyle.

He has also smashed multiple British record times, won four gold medals at the IDM open para-swimming meet in Berlin and had three podium finishes at the British Para Swimming International Meet.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones)

Councillor Peter Smith of South Derbyshire District Council, who is also chairman of Active South Derbyshire, said: "We are delighted and excited that our local champion, Lewis White, has been selected for the England squad for 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"As well as studying for his A levels, he has also worked tirelessly to achieve sporting success. We've watched him go from strength to strength. The commitment, dedication and perseverance he has demonstrated to reach this position is truly inspiring.

"We have shown him support from the beginning with the South Derbyshire Sports Pass and Grant Scheme. We're so proud that all his hard work is paying off.

"It goes to show that you really can live out your aspirations if you put in the hard work. We wish him the best of luck in the upcoming games; we're all rooting for him."

The teenager, who is studying for A-Levels in biology, English literature and vocational sports, will be joining the likes of East Staffordshire Olympic gold medal hero Adam Peaty as well as double Commonwealth silver medallist Aimee Willmott, Commonwealth champion James Wilby and Paralympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion Ollie Hynd MBE.