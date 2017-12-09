Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at a top tourist attraction as the finishing touches are put to its fun-filled festive display.

This year is the 50th anniversary of Sudbury Hall and the Museum of Childhood being part of the National Trust.

So the venue's bosses have launched an unusually-bright tribute to the decade during which the partnership began.

And visitors will be able to enjoy a burst of colour as they make their way through the attractions rooms and halls.

Sudbury Hall marketing officer India Black said: "Our theme for this year is a Sudbury 1960s Christmas.

"We decided to focus on the contrast of monochrome, moving through to glorious Technicolor, as people would have experienced for the first time in the 60s.

"As people arrive at the building, they’ll see everything in black and white.

"So the ribbons outside are black and white and the first few rooms will be silvers and golds and as they progress through, the scenery will explode into crazy colours."

India said the unique theme will see new areas of the stately home opened up to tourists - including the underground servants' quarters.

She said: "Usually we have the big long gallery open with lots of trees. Last year it was like an enchanted forest.

"This year that floor's completely closed, but we’re sending people down into the basement as we plan a more wacky experience with bright lights and colours.

"There are a couple of rooms set out as 1960s sitting rooms, including the drawing room. You'll see everything from Quality Street tins to 1960s TVs and vintage games.

"It’s decorated as a living room would have been back then - and some of the items we have laid out as Christmas presents will probably go into our museum collection.

"This is very different in the sense we have less Christmas trees than we’d usually have, but a lot of it’s still being made by our volunteers."

Craftsmen and women have been busy creating props, including a range of crocheted items to decorate displays.

One of the more unusual attractions on show is a crocheted tea party, complete with everything from sausages to sandwiches.

India said: "We're awaiting a turkey but that’s taken a bit longer than anticipated."

The most iconic musicians of the 1960s, The Beatles, also have a dedicated room full of psychedelic imagery.

India said: "The room’s design is based around Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, with newspaper taxis and cellophane flowers, with the music playing in the background.

"We haven't gone for traditional Christmas downstairs. It’s just really wacky and something a bit mad.

"There’ll also be a Magic Roundabout-themed area which will be brilliant to look at."