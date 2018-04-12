Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven more Syrian refugee families have been given homes in Staffordshire, with some to start new lives in East Staffordshire.

The families, who are fleeing war-torn Syria have been split between East Staffordshire, Lichfield and the Moorlands as part of a pledge made by Staffordshire County Council to make room for them via the Syrian vulnerable person's scheme.

It will mean the families, some who have experienced torture, will be safe from the fighting and have vital access to medical help, suitable housing and school places, said a county council spokesman.

In 2016/2017, 51 Syrian families settled in Staffordshire, with a further 50 agreed for this year.

Gill Heath, cabinet member for communities at the county council, added: "This programme is about helping those refugees in the greatest need, including people requiring urgent medical treatment, survivors of torture and women and children who are most at risk.

"As a county, we are doing all that we can to help. We have had some great support from our district and borough councils, and have been working with them and Refugee Action over the past few months.

"There have been a great deal of logistical details to sort out prior to their arrival, and we are only taking those we know we can safely and readily accommodate.

(Image: Getty)

"We hope that these people, who are most at risk and cannot be supported in their own country, are able to rebuild their lives and are able to integrate with local communities in the area."

Residents fleeing from Syria to the UK are escaping from a violent civil war, damaging the country's infrastructure, healthcare, education and economy.

The Home Office checks the eligibility to meet the criteria of the scheme before being granted approval. Security checks are done with the International Organisation for Migration, along with a full medical assessment.

Faye Jeffery, resettlement manager at Refugee Action, said: "We're delighted to be continuing our work with the council and other local partners to welcome more Syrian refugees to Staffordshire.

"Our case workers and volunteers meet the families at the airport and take them to their new homes, where they receive a car package of essentials such as tea, bread, milk and nappies.

"We provide integration support to ensure the families have access to English language lessons, health and education services, so they can start to rebuild their lives and contribute to their new communities."

In preparation for further arrivals, Staffordshire County Council is continuing to work with the refugee resettlement team at the Home Office, along with a number of other authorities across the coming weeks.

What is happening in Syria?

The Syrian Civil War is an ongoing multi-sided armed conflict fought primarily between the government of President Bashar al-Assad, along with its allies, and various forces opposed the government.

This week the situation there seems to be getting worse as America has said that "all options are on the table" in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, as Western leaders continue to consider military action.

Today, Thursday, April 12, The White House has told reporters that a final decision on military strikes has not been taken, but that the US holds Russia and Syria responsible for the incident.

The US National Security Council was due to meet today while Prime Minister Theresa May has called a cabinet meeting.

Activists, rescue workers and medics say dozens of people died in the formerly rebel-held town of Douma on Saturday.

But President Bashar al-Assad's government - which receives military backing from Russia - denies being behind any chemical attack.

Tens of thousands of people have reportedly left Douma through a humanitarian corridor and Russia's defence ministry says the Syrian flag is flying there. This claim has not been independently verified.

It comes after US President Donald Trump's earlier warning to Russia on Twitter that it should "get ready" for missile strikes in Syria.

"Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Mr Trump said in an early morning tweet on Wednesday.