A vigorous villager has launched a one-man war on waste after finding "needles, used condoms and human faeces" on a busy commuter route.

Dean Aldridge is "embarrassed" by the amount of rubbish dumped at the side of Ashbourne Road, between Uttoxeter and Rocester.

The 43-year-old has personally been out to clear up the waste on several occasions - but has "barely scratched the surface".

Now he is calling on those responsible for the "lazy" fly-tipping to cut it out.

Dean, who moved to Ellastone 14 months ago, said: "It can't be people going to Alton Towers because it isn't even open yet.

"Plus, if it was families coming to a theme park, you'd expect packets of crisps or drunks bottles, not beer cans and condoms.

"The problem is people have an attitude of not giving a monkeys or thinking 'oh, somebody else can pick it up'.

"There is a bin on the stretch. It's not an overly large bin, but it's still there. People are just lazy."

Dad-of-three Dean has praised borough council waste disposal teams for their swift reaction to the most serious reports he has made.

However, the aerospace industry worker has called for general roadside clear-ups to happen more often.

He said: "I have been to East Staffordshire Borough Council and they said they send cleaning teams down there once a fortnight, but there is rubbish there that I know has been there for months.

"There have been times I have gone down and filled up three rubbish bags full of the stuff.

"I had just had enough and wanted it to be gone. Even then, I barely scraped the surface.

"I think the worst time I have gone down there, I found syringes, used condoms and human faeces down there. It was awful.

"Luckily, the council's cleaning teams came down quickly when I told them about it.

"It must be difficult for the council to keep on top of things and I'd work for free to help the litter picking team."

East Staffordshire Borough Council did not respond to the Uttoxeter Advertiser's request for a comment in time for going to press.

However, according to the council's website, teams are sent every two weeks, but specialist teams can be requested if there is rubbish that urgently needs to be removed.

This can include anything that would be a danger to members of the public, such as needles, broken glass or toxic materials.