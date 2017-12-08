Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Out of the 71 tots entered into the 19 to 35 months category, just one will take home the prize money of £250.

Parents from across Burton and South Derbyshire flocked to Coopers Square shopping centre to get their little angels photographed so that they could be included in the Burton Mail's Baby and Toddler of the Year 2017.

Photographer Andrea Powell spent her days snapping away and met hundreds of parents all hoping to get their hands on a share of the £1,500 prize.

This year's competition is slightly different as the top 10 babies from each age category will go through to the final, where a panel of judges will choose the winners.

Since the supplement, published in the paper on Tuesday, November 14, parents have been sending in their voting forms by the dozen. There's still time to get your votes in though, as coupons will be printed in the Mail until Saturday, December 23.

Competition organiser Tracey Smith said: "Baby of the Year is our favourite and our readers' favourite Burton Mail competition, and once again we have had a bumper batch of beautiful baby entries. Our readers and judges are going to have a tough task ahead of them selecting the cutest. And this year we have had four sets of twins entered!

"After two weeks of photo sessions, all entry photos were featured in a special supplement on November 14 and readers were then asked to select their favourite and vote using the forms printed each day. There are some very high value voting forms this year, so your votes will very quickly build up, and we have a whopping 250 form coming soon.

"At the end of the voting, the top 10 from each category will then go before a judging panel and our winners will be announced in-paper."

Entries have been divided into four age categories, which are zero to nine months, 10 to 18 months, 19 to 35 months and three to five years old. The winner from each category will win £250, with the overall winner bagging an extra £500 and the Baby of the Year 2017 title.

Burton Mail editor Emma Turton said: "We always get a great response to our Baby and Toddler of the Year competition and this year was no exception. Here at the Mail we have loved seeing the pictures of everybody's beautiful babies and toddlers."

The Burton Mail is published by Trinity Mirror and, as such, standard Trinity Mirror rules apply; see burtonmail.co.uk/rules for details. The winners will be announced early next year.