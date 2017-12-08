Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's still plenty of time to get voting for the Burton Mail Baby and Toddler of the Year competition.

This year 52 toddlers have been entered in the three to five years category after a free photo session was held at Coopers Square shopping centre. A total of 355 tots have been entered into the competition.

Burton Mail editor Emma Turton said: "We always get a great response to our Baby and Toddler of the Year competition and this year has been no exception. We have loved seeing the pictures of everybody's beautiful babies and toddlers."

Entries have been divided into four age categories; zero to nine months, 10 to 18 months, 19 to 35 months and three to five years old. The winner from each category will win £250, with the overall winner bagging an extra £500 and the Baby of the Year 2017 title.

Burton Mail readers will vote for their favourite picture, and the children with the most votes will all appear in a top 40 supplement. A judging panel will then decide the winners.

Voting can be done by using in-paper voting coupons which have been published in daily copies of the Burton Mail. Readers can vote as many times as they like, but can only vote once per coupon.

Last year's winner Scarlett Smith was all smiles as she received her prizes, especially when she saw her reflection in the trophy.

Competition organiser Tracey Smith said: "Baby of the Year is our favourite and our readers' favourite Burton Mail competition, and once again we have had a bumper batch of beautiful baby entries. Our readers and judges are going to have a tough task ahead of them selecting the cutest. And this year we have had four sets of twins entered!

After two weeks of photo sessions, all entry photos were featured in a special supplement on November 14 and readers were then asked to select their favourite and vote using the forms printed each day.

"There are some very high value voting forms this year, so your votes will very quickly build up, and we have a whopping 250 form coming soon.

"At the end of the voting, the top 10 from each category will then go before a judging panel and our winners will be announced in-paper."

The Burton Mail is published by Trinity Mirror and, as such, standard Trinity Mirror rules apply; see burtonmail.co.uk/rules for details. The winners will be announced early next year.