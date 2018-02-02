Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Recycling unwanted electrics in South Derbyshire could land tip-goers a £100 prize.

Waste disposal bosses are handing out a "golden tickets" for each item recycled at its centres.

Twelve of the tickets will contain £100 cash prizes - and the more items people recycle, the more chance they have of winning.

Cathy Denham, from Swadlincote, has become the latest winner, having had a clear-out of her loft.

She took items including a light and a broken CD player to the recycling centre in Park Road, Newhall.

She was handed her golden tickets and, when she checked them online later that day, discovered she had won.

Cathy said: "I try and do my bit by recycling and would encourage other people to do so as well.

"Whenever we go to Newhall the staff are so helpful and what a lovely bonus to discover that I had won £100."

The remaining winning golden tickets could be at any of the nine recycling centres across Derbyshire.

The council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, Simon Spencer, said: "We are getting a great response from Derbyshire residents bringing their old, broken or unwanted electricals to our recycling centres.

"This prevents the electricals from ending up in landfill and saves council tax-payers’ money. This recycling is also good for the environment.

"I would encourage people to dig out any electrical items, pop down to their local recycling centre and be sure to ask for their golden tickets. While doing their bit they could also end up being quids in."

The competition is being funded by Advantage Waste Brokers – the contractor which works on behalf of the county council to collect and recycle electrical items.

A council spokesman said: "To be in with a chance of winning, take your old, broken or unwanted electricals to one of the county council’s nine recycling centres and exchange them for golden tickets.

"Type in your unique ticket number online at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/electric and find out if you are an instant winner."

The competition closes on Sunday, February 4.

Electrical goods can be exchanged for a golden ticket at the following recycling centres:

• Ashbourne (Mayfield Road).

• Bolsover (Buttermilk Lane).

• Buxton (Waterswallows Road).

• Glossop (Melandra Road).

• Ilkeston (Manners Avenue Industrial Estate).

• Loscoe (Heanor).

• Newhall.

• Northwood (Matlock).

• Stonegravels (Chesterfield).

All electrical appliances are accepted including:

• coffee makers.

• electric toothbrushes.

• electric garden equipment.

• fairy lights.

• fridges, freezers and fridge-freezers.

• game consoles.

• irons.

• kettles.

• lamps.

• laptops, tablets and PCs.

• microwaves.

• music systems.

• phones.

• power tools.

• printers.

• radios.

• sat navs.

• shavers.

• slow cookers.

• straighteners and hairdryers.

• washers and dryers.

• vacuums.

A full list of the other items that can be taken to the recycling centres, and their locations, is online at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres

All personal data should be removed from items such as laptops, mobile phones or tablets before they are taken to recycling centres.