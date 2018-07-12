The video will start in 8 Cancel

South Derbyshire is preparing for a new Indian 'tapas' style restaurant as it officially opens its doors to its first customers at the weekend.

Lotus Indian Kitchen will open on Saturday, July 14 at Mercia Marina, in Willington, and is based on a dining concept of diners' sharing plates.

Bosses said it is one of the first of its kind in the East Midlands.

The brand-new menu will be split into grills, street food and curries, with two weekend specials on offer.

There will also be Indian-infused cakes and cocktails for customers to make the most of.

A group of family friends are behind the new venture including Sunny Chandhoke, a chartered accountant, and Sanj Kumar, director of NK Motors at Pride Park.

Sunny said the atmosphere of the restaurant would be relaxed, casual and modern and unlike traditional Indian fine dining restaurants.

He said: "There will be no tablecloths, the cutlery will be in authentic Indian lassi glasses and the décor is quite minimalist.

"The bar will be open for anyone who wants to just come in and have a drink.

"We will be serving Indian infused cocktails which are unique to the area such as our masala mojito, as well as ales from a local brewery.

"The food will be very authentic street food that you would find in India.

"We've spent a lot of time sourcing the décor for the restaurant including an apothecary chest from Rajasthan and large wooden shutters which were from a mansion in Kerala, both dating from the 19th century.

"It will be very different from a traditional Indian restaurant, much less formal and more casual and relaxed."

The restaurant, which is based in the marina's new £3 million Piazza building, will employ around 15 to 20 members of staff, including six chefs, and will be open from 11.30am to 10.30pm, seven days a week.

The restaurant's general manager will be Vid Patel, of Littleover, who is the former owner and founder of Jee Ja Jee's restaurant.

The venue has been open for a trial period this week but its official opening will take place at 11.30am on Saturday, July 14, and tables can be booked online from this point.

And just to whet your appetite, here is a sample of what is on the menu:

Grills and streetfood

Malai chicken tikka – Tandoor-cooked fillets in cream and cheese marinade £7

Dehli 6 chilli chicken – Crispy fried chicken from the alleyways of Old Delhi £6.50

Tawa Keema – Minced lamb and onions on a mini naan, like a pizza £5.50

Amritsari fish fingers – Tilapia shallow friend in a delicately spiced batter £7

Curries

Tariwala chicken – Boneless pieces in a hearty curry £7.50

Lamb Beliram – Flavoursome curry named after a famous Punjabi Royal chef £8.50

Malabar curry – Fish or king prawns in a South Indian coconut-based sauce £10.50

Sundries

Fig and coriander naan £3

Lacha paratha £3

Pilau rice £3