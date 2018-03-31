The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 25-year-old defendant hid from police in a loft at a Burton address, a court was told.

Tareem Shakil appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit breaching court orders.

He admitted hiding in the loft of an address in Curtis Way, Burton, on January 31, which he was banned from doing in line with the conditions of his criminal behaviour order.

Shakil, whose address was given in court as HMP Dovegate, also admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

He has been jailed for five weeks due to his record of offending, and was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Other criminals who appeared in court

Pauline Jones , 67, of Abbots Fold Court, Burton.

Admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Burton on February 13.

Made the subject of a 12-month community order with a four-week curfew.

Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for 42 months.

Tammy Clarke, 41, of Shannon Approach, Burton.

Admitted stealing six DVDs worth £90 from Tesco, Burton, on February 8.

Made the subject of an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months due to her record of similar offences.

Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Thomas Rowarth-Powell , 25, of Blackpool Street, Burton.

Admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, in Burton, on January 15.

Made the subject of a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Ashley Glover, 28, of Warwick Close, Midway.

Admitted driving a Ford Transit on the Tollgate Island, Woodville, on May 31, while using a mobile phone.

Fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Nicole Birch, 25, of Squirrel Walk, Overseal.

Admitted driving a Land Rover in Civic Way, Swadlincote, on September 16, 2016, without insurance.

Fined £219 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Driving licence endorsed with six points.