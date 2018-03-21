The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 25-year-old man has been charged with alleged modern day slavery.

He also faces a charge of conspiracy to supply drugs alleged to have taken place in Swadlincote.

Tareem Shakil has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour under Section 1 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Shakil, who does not have an address, has been charged with offences said to date back to November 2017 and alleged to have taken place at homes in the Swadlincote area.

He will next appear at Derby Crown Court in the city on Wednesday, April 11.