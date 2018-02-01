Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A warning has been issued after scammers claiming to be from the Government were caught sending emails urging people to claim a tax rebate of £700.

Concerns have been raised following several reports of emails received by South Derbyshire residents claiming to be from the HM Revenue and Customs. The email says they are owed a tax rebate and must reply. The crime is known as 'phishing' and sees the sender of the email encouraging recipients to hand over their bank details.

Councillor Paul Dunn, chairman of Newhall Area Forum, told the latest meeting of the group held on Tuesday, January 30, that he received the email but has since forwarded it to the Safer South Derbyshire Partnership, which has now highlighted the issue on its Facebook page.

Councillor Dunn said: "I had to make an application for my wife for a pension because she does not use the internet.

"The documents came through but I then had an email from the HMRC saying I am due a tax refund of £710.

"I know the Government doesn’t usually send you emails so I sent it to the Safer South Derbyshire Partnership.

"If I clicked on this link they could have all my bank details."

Chris Smith, communities manager at the partnership, later posted a warning on the Facebook page warning others not to reply to the email.

Mr Smith said: "There are a few of these going around so we put it on our Facebook page warning people. The HMRC would never send texts or emails to tell you about a refund or ask for personal or payment information.

"I have sent it to the HMRC to carry out an investigation."

The Facebook page explained: "We have been made aware that one of our local residents has received a scam email from someone claiming to be HM Revenues and Customs, which has now launched a probe.

"The email states that the resident is due a refund and invites them to click on a link that will no doubt require them to input their bank details. Please be aware of the following:

"HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will never use texts or emails to:

Tell you about a tax rebate or penalty.

Ask for personal or payment information.

"Check HMRC’s guidance on recognising scams if you’re not sure.

"Forward suspicious text messages to 60599. Text messages will be charged at your network rate.

"Forward suspicious emails to HMRC's phishing team at:

phishing@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk"

Further details are available by visiting https://www.gov.uk/report-suspicious-emails-websites-phishing