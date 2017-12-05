Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault on a police community support officer, which left her with a dislocated elbow.

Derbyshire Police said the 15-year-old, who is from Church Gresley, has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The officer (PCSO) was on patrol during the Swadlincote Christmas light switch-on at around 7pm on Friday, November 24.

The officer thought she could smell cannabis and went down an alleyway off High Street to investigate, where she came across some youngsters.

The PCSO challenged them and was allegedly pushed to the ground before the group ran off. She suffered a dislocated elbow and was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: "We would like to thank everyone who responded to an appeal for information that we issued last week."