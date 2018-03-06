The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 17-year-old girl and an older man who went missing together have both been critically injured after an apparent struggle in the back of a police van.

Young Jessica Roe and 45-year-old Stuart Lymer, from Uttoxeter, were traced to a train station in Perth, Scotland, yesterday afternoon after having been missing since Friday, March 2.

It is understood that the pair were being transported to a police station when a weapon, believed to be a knife, was used. Now, the two are believed to be fighting for life in hospital.

Jessica was last seen getting into a van at a Tesco supermarket, in Heath Hayes, Cannock ,with Uttoxeter's Lymer.

A police source told the Daily Record: "The two people are critically ill in hospital. They were both reported as missing people and picked up by police officers and put into the back of a van.

"There was a struggle and both have ended up hurt."

Staffordshire Police had been searching for the pair and the force yesterday confirmed, via their Twitter page: "Missing teenager Jessica Roe and Stuart Lymer have been located this afternoon in Scotland. Thank you for the support received from the community and on social media."

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment, according to the Mirror.