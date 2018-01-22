The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager has been hit with a fine, a curfew and a conditional discharge after committing a series of petty crimes.

Sonny Barrett, 18, of Midland Street, Swadlincote, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit damaging a plastic chair worth £5 belonging to The Old Bakehouse, Ilkeston, on October 1.

He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge and stealing goods worth £42.35 from Sainsbury’s in Midway, on November 12.

He also admitted failing to attend court on November 3 and stealing Coke and Lucozade worth £1.38 belonging to Poundworld.

He has been made the subject of a two-year conditional discharge with an eight-week curfew. He was ordered to pay a total of £6.68 compensation, £150 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Other cases dealt with by Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court include:

Speeding driver

Ladislav Becza, 27, of Station Court, Burton, admitted driving a BMW by exceeding 30mph on the A511 Burton Road, Woodville, by driving at 50mph on May 24.

He has been fined £204 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Driving offences

A man has been convicted of driving offences. Paul Smith, 52, of Eureka Road, Midway, was found guilty of using a Ford in High Street, Woodville, on July 18, without insurance and without an MoT certificate.

He has been fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Without insurance

A man has been fined for using a vehicle without insurance. Connor Cannon, 22, of Stretton View, Oakthorpe, Swadlincote, admitted using a Volkswagen in West Street, Swadlincote, on July 8, without insurance. He has been fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £35 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.