A Swadlincote schoolboy will be putting studying for his A-Levels to one side later this year after being chosen to represent his country in the Commonwealth Games.

Teenage swimmer Lewis White, who attends The Pingle Academy, will be heading to Australia's Gold Coast in April where he will join Team England.

He will be joining the likes of East Staffordshire Olympic gold medal hero Adam Peaty as well as double Commonwealth silver medallist Aimee Willmott, Commonwealth champion James Wilby and Paralympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion Ollie Hynd.

Lewis, 17, who is studying for A-Levels in biology, English literate and vocational sports, has already represented his country at the top level after going to Rio in 2016 where he swam for Team GB in the Paralympic Games and won a bronze medal in the S9 400-metre freestyle. He will be part of the Commonwealth Games Para-Sport team in Australia.

The teenager has smashed multiple British record times, won four gold medals at the IDM open para-swimming meet in Berlin and had three podium finishes at the British Para Swimming International Meet.

Today, Deb Holland, assistant principle at The Pingle Academy, said: "We are delighted for Lewis on his Commonwealth Games call-up. He has a demanding schedule and deserves this.

"We were so excited at the academy when he went to the Paralympics and we love getting behind him. We cannot wait to do the same thing when he goes to the Commonwealth Games in April.

"He trains hard and must feel the pressure of his schedule with his A-Levels studies but he can count on our support."

Swim England has announced 24 athletes this year for the Commonwealth Games, and they will be joining the 15 athletes already announced following the first phase of selections on October 4, 2017.

Team leader Grant Robins said: "The announcement completes our team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and we've got a blend of experienced athletes and some new younger swimmers in our team. This is what the selection policy was designed to achieve.

"We had a great National Winter Championships in Sheffield last month and it's looking good for the Gold Coast. Hopefully by the end of the six days of competition in Australia this April we will have a few medals in the bag, personal best times achieved and lots of great experiences gained ready for the road ahead."

The announcement comes just three months before the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on April 4, 2018.

Team England chef de mission Sarah Winckless said: "I'm delighted to welcome the full swimming squad to Team England for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"There are less than 90 days to go to the start of the opening ceremony and this announcement is a big milestone for the team. The swimming squad is a great balance of youth and experience and I am sure they will do the nation proud competing for team and country in Australia this April."