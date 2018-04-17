Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has appeared in court after a young girl was allegedly attacked on a footpath in Church Gresley last month.

The 17-year-old, who lives in Lincolnshire, was arrested on Wednesday, March 28, after a 14-year-old girl reported she had been attacked near Glamorgan Way the evening before. He was charged with kidnap, sexual assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, April 17. He has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

His next appearance in court will be on Tuesday, May 8, and he has been remanded in a youth detention centre until that date.

Meanwhile, officers from Derbyshire Police thanked residents in Church Gesley for their assistance during their investigation.