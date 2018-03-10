Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17-year-old arrested in Scotland after an alleged incident in the back of the police van has been released while police continue to investigate.

Police Scotland said the female who was arrested following the alleged incident in Perth on Monday, March 5, has now been released from custody pending further investigation.

Enquires in to what happened in the police van, in which two people were said to be seriously injured, are now ongoing.

The alleged incident also involved a 45-year-old man who is from Uttoxeter.