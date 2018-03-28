The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an alleged incident involving a young girl in Church Gresley.

Derbyshire police say that a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on a footpath off Glamorgan Way in the evening between 6.20pm and 6.50pm on Tuesday, March 27.

Officers say she was shaken but not injured as a result of the alleged incident.

Today, a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody, police say.

Anyone who has any information on the alleged incident is urged to call Derbyshire police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 18000139568.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.