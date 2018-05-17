The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was caught trying to buy almost £20 worth of food from Burton's McDonald's with a stolen bank card.

Joel Paris appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he was found guilty of two charges.

He was found guilty of handling stolen goods, namely a Halifax bank card, in Burton, on October 6.

He was also found guilty of committing fraud by making a false representation in that he attempted to buy £10.59 worth of goods from Tesco and £19.42 worth of food from McDonald's, in Burton, using the stolen card.

He admitted failing to attend court on May 3.

Paris, 19, of Havelock Road, Normanton, Derby, has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with 70 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £300 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge, and £10 compensation.

Other people to appear in court:

Anthony James , 38, of Allen Street, Allenton, Derby.

Admitted assaulting a man in Sainsbury’s, Civic Way, Swadlincote, on March 20.

Also admitted possession of a quantity of cannabis in West Street, Swadlincote, on March 20.

Also admitted failing to attend court on April 23.

Made the subject of a 12-month community order with an eight-week curfew.

Ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Lucy Aldridge , 35, of Paddington Walk, Bentley, Walsall.

Found guilty of driving a Subaru Coupe in Acresford Road, Overseal, on October 7, at 46mph exceeding the 30mph limit.

Fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £44 victim surcharge.

Licence endorsed with five points.

Gregory Humble , 30, of Field Lane, Burton.

Found guilty of failing to report an accident in Wharf Road, Burton, on January 21.

Fined £276 and ordered to pay £620 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Licence endorsed with five points.